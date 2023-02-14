One arrested for harassing JNU faculty member

February 14, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Monday said a man has been arrested in a case where a group allegedly threatened and tried to extort money from a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor last month.

A senior officer said Shankar Devnath, a taxi driver, was arrested on February 8 and search is on for the other accused. As per preliminary investigation, there was no planned motive behind the incident, the officer added.

In a police complaint, Dr. Saitya Brata Das — an associate professor at JNU’s Centre of English Studies — said that on January 14, he was driving near the Vasant Vihar traffic intersection when a bike hit his car.

Within a few minutes, a group of men immediately surrounded him and started demanding money. He refused and tried to drive away, but the accused followed him till the JNU North Gate. “They kept kicking my car and threatened to burn it,” the complaint read.

The accused then obtained his number from security personnel at the gate and began harassing him with threats and extortion demands for the rest of the night.

