One arrested after mob attacks Christian prayer meet in GTB Enclave

August 22, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The police on Monday arrested one person, a day after a mob disrupted a Christian prayer meeting in Shahdara’s GTB Enclave in east Delhi.

A senior officer said a mob of about 15 people interrupted the prayer meeting on Sunday morning, which was being held at a prayer hall inside a private residence in Tahirpur, where around 30 people were present.

“The mob had brought along musical instruments and loudspeakers to disrupt the prayer, which led to a scuffle between the two sides,” the officer said, adding that two to three persons attending the prayer meeting sustained minor injuries.

“We have arrested one accused, a resident of the same locality, and are working to identify the others. We have also found some musical instruments at the spot and have seized them. Further investigation is under way,” the officer added.

The police had registered an FIR on Sunday at the GTB Enclave police station based on a complaint by Satpal Bhati, the organiser of the prayer meeting.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Bhati said he has been living in the area for more than 12 years, during which he organised many prayer meetings. “I never faced such an assault till now,” he said.

“The police have mentioned 15-20 people in the FIR, but the mob was definitely much larger. Around 11 a.m., they forcibly entered the prayer hall with a loudspeaker and microphone, and started playing religious music. They were also chanting some religious slogans,” he said.

‘Hit us with sticks’

Mr. Bhati said, “They said that India is now a Hindu nation and asked us why we were holding the prayer meeting. Some of us asked them to sit down and talk, but they started hitting us with sticks and chairs.”

He added that there were women and children at the meeting and that one minor girl sustained injuries on her hand. “Nothing like this ever happened to us before. How are we supposed to live here with this fear?” he said.

The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295 (destruction of a place of worship), 296 (disturbing religious assembly), 298 (intent to hurt religious feelings), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (using criminal force against a woman), and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint).

