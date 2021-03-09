On Women’s Day, DCW honours ISRO scientists, elderly protester

Govt. has adopted women-centric approach in its policies: CM

The Delhi Commission for Women held an awards ceremony on International Women’s Day to honour women from across various fields, including the all-women Air India crew who flew on the longest flight, ISRO scientists, and 80-year-old Mohinder Kaur who is taking part in the ongoing farmers’ protest, among others.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “We often believe that extraordinary people take up extraordinary work. However, it is the ordinary citizen who takes up the initiative who do extraordinary work. The latter is often ignored by the people but the DCW has taken up the responsibility of highlighting their work.”

Mr. Kejriwal also talked about the policies implemented by his government in a bid to make the city a safer space. “About 1.5-2 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across Delhi, and we are getting every nook and corner covered. I think Delhi will soon become one of the few places in the country that will have such a huge network of CCTV cameras,” the Chief Minister said.

“The Delhi government’s policies in the past five-six years have adopted a women-centric approach with its motive to provide relief to the working women in light of inflation and economic crisis. When free access to buses was provided to women, several women and students benefited. They were also benefited when electricity and water was made free,” he said.

An acid attack survivor from among the audience appealed to the Chief Minister to ban the sale of acid in the city. The survivor was assured by the CM that the matter would be looked into.

Eighty five-year-old Shanta Balu Pawar, a martial arts performer-trainer, 11-year-old environmental activist Licipriya Kanguzam, acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Aggarwal were some of the others who were awarded, apart from officials from the Delhi Police, the Army and Indian Air Force.

Safety, security

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said: “The commission has handled 1 lakh cases in the last five years and over 4.5 lakh calls have been attended by the DCW’s 181 helpline. When we started out, the DCW budget was ₹3 crore, now it ₹40 crore. We have started a war to ensure safety and security for every women in Delhi and the country.”