On Valmiki Jayanti, AAP chief reaches out to community

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his party gave the city its first Minister and the first Deputy Speaker from the Valmiki community in an apparent reference to Rakhi Birla, who was appointed the Social Welfare Minister in the first AAP government in Delhi in 2013 and is currently serving as the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

Mr. Kejriwal made the remark at a programme near Red Fort to commemorate Valmiki Jayanti, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of the scholar who wrote the Valmiki Ramayana.

“AAP takes a lot of inspiration from the life of Lord Valmiki,” he said, adding that since forming the government in the national capital, the party has taken several decisions in the interest of the Valmiki community.

Sizeable presence

The community is categorised in Delhi as a Scheduled Caste and has a sizeable presence in the city.

Mr. Kejriwal said that over the past two years, during AAP’s rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), thousands of ad hoc sanitation workers have been given permanent jobs and the process of regularisation will continue. “Just yesterday, over 600 sanitation workers were regularised,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He also said that after coming to power in the civic body nearly two years ago, AAP has ensured that sanitation workers get their salaries within the first week of every month to help them live dignified lives. “Before we took charge of the MCD, sanitation workers did not receive their salaries for up to eight months at a stretch,” said the AAP chief.

He added, “Sanitation workers are not wealthy people. They are hardworking individuals who rely on their monthly wages to run their households, pay their children’s school fees, and meet daily expenses. They had to go on strikes just to get their salaries.”

Chief Minister Atishi visited Valmiki Mandir on Panchkuian Road shared photos of her visit on X.

BJP pays tribute

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior BJP leaders, led by the party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, visited the Valmiki Temple on Mandir Marg and offered tribute. In the evening, the leaders joined a chariot procession starting from Red Fort led by the followers of Valmiki. Mr. Sachdeva said Valmiki, regarded as the first exponent of Sanskrit literature, promoted unity and peace through his teachings. “His work in spreading Lord Ram’s message through the holy Ramayana will always be celebrated,” he added.

