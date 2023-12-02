On-the-spot painting contest to be held tomorrow in Delhi

December 02, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Children’s Book Trust on Friday said it will organise the 60th Shankar’s On-the-Spot Painting Competition on Saturday, which will be open to over 5,000 participants at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

An offshoot of the Shankar’s International Children’s Competition, the contest was started in 1952. The latest edition will see children choose one or more topics and draw on-the-spot. Participants will be divided into three age groups of 5-8, 9-12, and 13-16 years, with the best entry winning the Shankar’s Memorial Award.

