On the run for 4 months, man held for killing live-in partner in Delhi

December 23, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

A 39-year-old man who was accused of murdering his live-in partner was arrested from north Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court Complex, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi) Jimmy Chiram said that the accused, Pankaj Mahto, had been absconding since he was booked for the murder of Tamanna.

The 32-year-old woman was found dead on August 26 at a rented accommodation in west Delhi’s Nangloi, where she had been living her two children and Mahto for almost six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being tipped off that the accused, sporting a beard, would reach the court on Thursday to secure anticipatory bail in the case, a team caught him while he was hiding in the nearby Gokhale Market, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Mahto told the police that he killed Tamanna in a fit of rage as she had been pressuring him to leave his wife and children to marry her.

The accused had hit her with a wooden ply board and then strangled her with a rope, the police said, adding that the weapons used in the murder have been recovered.

According to an officer, multiple raids were conducted during these four months across States to catch Mahto, including his in-laws’ place in West Bengal and his hometown in Bihar’s Samastipur.

He had been living as a vagabond in different parts such as Bhiwani, Kolkata, Ludhiana, and Ghaziabad, without using a mobile phone, the officer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT