On the DUSU campaign trail

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday declared its manifesto for the Delhi University Students’ Union polls.

The ABVP manifesto said it was committed to spending more than 50% of DUSU’s budget on activities related to women and social justice, and that it was committed to putting “Bharat first” in all the work it does.

The ABVP has pitched for remedial classes for SC, ST a, OBC and economically backward students, 24x7 reading rooms on campus, and one course one fee for all postgraduate courses. The ABVP has also offered internships for students in different Ministries and government institutions.

Like the ABVP, the National Students’ Union of India too made several promises in its campaign on making the university a safer place for women. The NSUI spoke about internships opportunities for women students under former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

NSUI presidential candidate Sunny Chillar said his main aim was to empower women, to raise a voice for construction of hostels for all students on vacant lands in DU. He also promised that if the NSUI wins, it will establish a ‘chhatra canteen’ that will provide meal thalis to students for ₹10.

Targeting the ABVP and the NSUI for their brand of student politics, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti-All India Students’ Association panel while introducing themselves said “We shall be promoting the dialogue based model in DU which will help the students to speak out their minds and provide positive atmosphere for better education.”