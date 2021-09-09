On-site oxygen generation plant set up at Batra Hospital, to serve 150 beds

Capital reports zero COVID-19 deaths, 41 new infections

An on-site oxygen generation plant has been set up at Batra Hospital, a private hospital here, where people had died due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 1, the hospital did not have oxygen for more than an hour and 12 people, including a senior doctor from the hospital, who was undergoing COVID-19 treatment, died because of it, as per hospital authorities.

Similar plant

The plant is expected to serve around 150 hospital beds and the hospital is planning for another similar plant, according to the company which installed the oxygen plant.

Meanwhile, the city reported zero COVID-19 death in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,083, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Also, 41 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,38,082.

A total of 75,079 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.05%.

Of the total cases, 14,12,585 people have recovered and there are only 414 active cases.

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Wednesday morning would last for six days, as per another bulletin. A total of 1,72,852 vaccinations were administered in the city on Tuesday and a total of 1,44,40,121 doses have been given till now.