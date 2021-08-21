On Shanti Path, Afghan refugees seek road to peace, better future

Afghan nationals outside the Australian High Commission in New Delhi. SANDEEP SAXENA

They have been waiting outside Embassies of Australia, Canada for three days

A number of Afghan refugees have been standing at the roundabout outside Ashoka Hotel on the road leading to Shanti Path.

They have been knocking on the doors of Embassies that dot the stretch, seeking a “road to peace”.

The hope for documents to seek refuge in Australia, Canada and some European countries has kept the Afghan nationals on the street, which is a stone’s throw away from the Prime Minister’s residence, for three days now.

Meanwhile, the Australian Government has said there are no plans to evacuate Afghan nationals from India.

‘Have not lost hope’

“Every human being in this world has hope. We will never lose our hope that we can go back to our country and rebuild it one day. Afghanistan has a glorious past but it has been torn apart by other nations as well as the Taliban. They say that a friend in need is a friend indeed and right now we are asking for friends to help us survive,” says Mahadia Ahmedi, who came to Delhi to study engineering and now is completing his MBA from a private university in Greater Noida.

Mr. Ahmedi adds, “We are all human. We are depending not upon nations but fellow humans to think about our situation and provide us with a future so that we can go back to our country one day. It is better to die with pride than in the hands of the Taliban.”

Mr. Ahmedi came as a student and is now unsure of his future. Like him, many others have been in the country as refugees for over five years but have not found employment yet.

‘Unemployment in India’

“We do not want anything for free. We are willing to work hard and make a life for ourselves. Our country has been torn apart but we are proud to be from Afghanistan. We hope that the countries, which promised us peace and the future, will take responsibility for allowing the Taliban to take over. They should shelter us,” says Ahmed Walim, a refugee.

Mr. Walim says he “understands the unemployment problems in India” and hopes that some country will let him enter for work.

“This problem is not just for the people of Afghanistan. India, Pakistan and the entire region will face it too. This is the end of the U.S.A. as a world power as they have failed to provide peace in Afghanistan. Our future is hanging in the balance,” says another refugee.

Other students who came to the country to study said they had hopes that they would be able to study in India and return to Afghanistan and start a business but their hopes have been dashed. “We need to know what the world is planning for us. India needs to protect us. If they can’t do that, they should let whoever can. We are embarrassed that the Taliban flag is flying in our country, but we are helpless,” says a student.

The Australian government, in a statement, said “Afghan nationals who are based in India and who have protection concerns should register with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) if they have not already done so.”