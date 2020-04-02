On Ram Navami, Kejriwal seeks strength from Lord Ram to fight coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and sought strength from Lord Ram for all, especially healthcare personnel, to fight coronavirus.
The spring festival of Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram.
“Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the occasion of Ram Navami. My only request to Lord Ram is to give strength to all of us, especially healthcare personnel, to fight COVID-19,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
On Wednesday, the total cases of coronavirus in the national capital rose to 152, including 53 who attended a large religious congregation in the city’s Nizamuddin area.
