On paper Delhi govt. hospitals look hunky-dory, but on the ground, people are being denied admission: HC

February 01, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The High Court on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government over the information it provided about the state of its hospitals.

“We want to help the Delhi government in fixing things. If you [the Delhi government] don’t give us the correct position, it will be very difficult for us to help you. We are not entering into a blame game. Here [on paper] everything looks hunky-dory, but on the ground, people are denied admission,” the court said.

The court’s observation came in response to an affidavit filed by Delhi’s Department of Health and Family Welfare last week stating that it had spent ₹2,691.31 crore towards creating additional hospital beds in the city.

The affidavit was submitted in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) plea initiated suo motu by the High Court. The PIL was filed in 2017 after a media report on the death of a newborn in the city after the child’s family could not get a ventilator-fitted bed at four government hospitals.

During the hearing, advocate Ashok Agarwal, acting as amicus curiae, had highlighted the incident where a man jumped out of a moving police van and died after being denied treatment at four government hospitals, three of them run by the Delhi government — Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital (JPCH), Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, and Lok Nayak Hospital — and one Central government hospital — Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

According to a Delhi government document, the patient was denied treatment at GTB Hospital “for the reason that the CT scan machine was not working and that a ventilator was also not available”.

The court said the CT scan machine at GTB Hospital was stated to be “functional but not working at full capacity”.

“You refused a patient and he died. That can’t be... Your affidavit is meaningless. Is it working at the ground level? You are refusing patients on the ground that the CT scan is not working,” the High Court said.

Mr. Agarwal said the Delhi government had not provided information with respect to all its hospitals. However, the Delhi government counsel assured the court that “health has always been a priority” for the government and that four large hospitals with a combined strength of 3,200 beds were proposed to come up over the next three years in various parts of the city, including Siraspur, Madipur, Jwalapuri, and Vikaspuri. The counsel added that the existing hospitals were being given nearly 5,000 additional beds.