On Karpoori Thakur’s birth centenary, parties fight to be called socialist icon’s ‘real’ successor

January 25, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - Patna:

A day after the Centre conferred Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, posthumously on Karpoori Thakur, the three major parties in Bihar — the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the ruling alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Janata Dal (United) — held separate events in the State to mark the birth centenary celebrations of the socialist icon.

Leaders of the three parties claimed to be the “real successors” of Thakur, known popularly as the ‘Jan Nayak’ or people’s leader.

JD(U) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the opportunity to take a swipe at RJD, saying while Thakur, a two-term CM, did not extend any favours to his own family members, “these days people are doing many things for their family members to make them leaders”.

Mr. Kumar added that following in the footsteps of Jan Nayak, he had also never promoted any members of his family.

Former CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said he was the socialist icon’s real successor as he had struggled “from the roads till the Assembly” to propagate Thakur’s ideology of social justice.

Hitting out at the chiefs of RJD and JD(U), BJP State president Samrat Choudhary said, “Lalu and Nitish are fake disciples of Karpooriji. It was the BJP that always supported him and helped him become the Bihar Chief Minister.”

Fight for EBC votes

The jostling among the three parties to be recognised as Thakur’s successor in the run-up to the general election could be seen in the context of the recently held caste survey in the State.

According to the survey, Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) comprised the single biggest chunk of Bihar’s population at slightly over 36%, followed by the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at almost 27%, with the General Category coming in at 15%.

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) were found to comprise 19.6% and 1.6% of the total population, respectively.

All three parties have been trying to make inroads into the EBC electorate, and being seen as the political heir of Thakur, who belonged to the Nai (barber) EBC community, could help the cause.ś

The tussle between JD(U), RJD, and BJP also shows how relevant the first non-Congress CM of the State is 35 years after his death.

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats, of which in 2019, the National Democratic Alliance, then comprising BJP, JD(U), and Lok Janshakti Party, won 39 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD and CPI, won just one seat.

‘Thank the Centre’

JD(U) commemorated Thakur’s centenary on a grand scale at Patna’s Veterinary College ground, which was attended by most of the party’s top leaders.

Addressing a gathering of nearly 1 lakh people, Mr. Kumar said, “It is a matter of great happiness that Karpoori Thakurji has been awarded the Bharat Ratna. I have been demanding it from the Centre since 2005, even when the Congress was in power. I thank the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting my request.”

“People have realised now that only if they do something for him [Thakur] will they get something in return,” the JD(U) chief said, adding, “When Karpooriji passed away, it was our party that promoted his son, Ram Nath Thakurji [JD(U) leader and Rajya Sabha member].”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kumar visited Thakur’s ancestral village of Pitaunjhia, also known as Karpoori Gram, in Samastipur district and paid floral tributes to his statue.

The RJD celebrated Thakur’s birth centenary at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in the State capital. Recalling Thakur’s last days, the RJD chief said, “Karpooriji reached Patna Medical College after falling ill in my lap. At that time, Karpooriji’s two sons — Ram Nath Thakur and Virendra Thakur — were also with me.”

He said the Centre had honoured Thakur only after the State had increased reservation for the EBC communities following the caste survey.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said Thakur should have been awarded the Bharat Ratna long ago and demanded that the award be posthumously conferred upon Ram Manohar Lohia and Kanshi Ram.

BJP marked the occasion at Beerchand Patel Marg by erecting a makeshift stage in the middle of the busy road, where several senior party leaders, including Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, were present. Mr. Choubey charged the RJD chief with humiliating Thakur. “When Karpooriji was alive, Lalu Yadav used to refer to him as ‘Kapti [deceptive] Thakur’,” the senior BJP leader said.