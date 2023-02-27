ADVERTISEMENT

On India visit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz drinks tea at a street corner in Delhi

February 27, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - New Delhi

German Chancellor Scholz had arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to India on February 25, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz drinks tea at a tea shop on a street corner of Chanakyapuri in New Delhi on February 27, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@GermanyinIndia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was seen drinking tea at a street corner vendor in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Ferbruary 26, 2023. Mr. Scholz had arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to India on February 25.

Sharing images of the German Chancellor having tea at the street corner shop, the German Embassy in India tweeted, “How can you experience India without a delicious cup of Chai? We took Olaf Scholz to our favorite tea shop at a street corner in Chanakyapuri. You should all go! A true taste of India.”

ALSO READ
India, Germany can play important role in addressing new and emerging global challenges: President Murmu

On his first visit to India after he became the Chancellor of Germany in December 2021, Mr. Scholz held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Modi had received Scholz on February 25 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Later, Mr. Scholz left for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and departed from the southern city at around 5:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / Germany

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US