On India visit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz drinks tea at a street corner in Delhi

February 27, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - New Delhi

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was seen drinking tea at a street corner vendor in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Ferbruary 26, 2023. Mr. Scholz had arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit to India on February 25.

Sharing images of the German Chancellor having tea at the street corner shop, the German Embassy in India tweeted, “How can you experience India without a delicious cup of Chai? We took Olaf Scholz to our favorite tea shop at a street corner in Chanakyapuri. You should all go! A true taste of India.”

How can you experience India without a delicious cup of Chai? We took @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz to our favorite tea shop at a street corner in Chanakyapuri. You should all go! A true taste of India. pic.twitter.com/SeYXujmJf0 — German Embassy India (@GermanyinIndia) February 26, 2023

On his first visit to India after he became the Chancellor of Germany in December 2021, Mr. Scholz held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

Mr. Modi had received Scholz on February 25 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the German leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Later, Mr. Scholz left for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and departed from the southern city at around 5:30 p.m.