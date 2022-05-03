On Id, BJP demands removal of loudspeakers from mosques

AAP hits back, says BJP issued demolition notices to four city temples

On the day of Id, loudspeakers became a political issue in the national capital with the BJP demanding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government remove loudspeakers from all religious places. AAP opposed the move and attacked the Centre for allegedly issuing demolition notices to four temples in the Capital.

While asking for the removal of loudspeakers from religious places, BJP leaders said there was no noise pollution from the loudspeakers installed at temples and alleged that mosques operate them “too loudly at odd hours”.

“Have written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today, demanding the removal of loudspeakers from all religious and other places as per the order of Hon’ble Supreme Court. Children, elderly people, patients, people working in offices have to face difficulties every day due to noise pollution,” BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said in a tweet on Monday night, sharing the letter.

The removal of loudspeakers has already become a political issue in several states including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

AAP’s counter-attack

AAP counter-attacked the BJP claiming that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had issued notices for the demolition of four temples in Sarojini Nagar, calling it “hooliganism” by the BJP.

The BJP responded to AAP’s claims by saying that no temple will be demolished in the city. BJP leaders said notices to the temples were issued “under legal pressure” and that the issue would soon be referred to the Religious Committee of the Delhi government for appropriate relief.

On Tuesday, when asked whether the AAP will oppose the removal of loudspeakers from “temples and mosques”, Ms. Atishi said, “We will definitely oppose it. Will you [BJP] now say that we can’t do Jagaran, Sunderkand, and Hanuman Chalisa? Who is Adesh Gupta to play with our faiths?”

She also said the Delhi Police, which is under the Centre’s control, is responsible for the removal of loudspeakers.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Ms. Atishi’s statement to oppose the move was “a hundred percent against the public opinion”. He demanded the removal of loudspeakers installed at mosques, alleging that they operate “too loudly at odd hours” in violation of Supreme Court guidelines.

Vote-bank politics

“It seems that the AAP, for its vote bank politics, will go to any extent to pamper a minority community and the statement against the BJP’s demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques is a ploy to pamper them,” Mr. Kapoor said.

Even Muslim countries, Mr. Gupta argued, had strict rules in regard to loudspeakers. He said in May last year a law was passed in Saudi Arabia banning the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

“This February, a circular was issued in Indonesia in which the volume limit of loudspeakers was fixed at 100 decibels. Even the Supreme Court has banned the use of loudspeakers from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The loudspeakers can only be used in closed areas,” Mr. Gupta also said.

‘Reckless extortion’

AAP national spokesperson Atishi alleged that the BJP leaders have been threatening people with demolishing their houses and shops if they do not pay money to the BJP-governed civic bodies.

She said that last month, the Centre had issued a demolition notice to Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir in Sriniwaspuri, as well as to four temples in the Sarojini Nagar.

“The BJP’s thirst for filling its pockets and reckless extortion has reached such alarming heights that they cannot seem to withhold their hooliganism and plundering from temples. Their greed has led them to loot the donations offered to Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shiva’s temples,” Ms. Atishi said.

The AAP leader said when it comes to the demolition of religious structures, only a religious committee is authorised to take a decision. But none of the current cases has been referred to religious committees.

Mr. Kapoor claimed that Ms. Atishi’s rhetoric against the BJP’s bulldozer drive against encroachments on public land seems to be part of AAP’s effort to politically woo Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

“If Ms. Atishi is really serious then she should ask the Delhi government to take the lead and give suo motto relief to the temples through the religious committee,” Mr. Kapoor said.

Calls to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs went unanswered.