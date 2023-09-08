On G-20 Summit eve, Delhi Police, civic agencies tick all boxes for grand show

September 08, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

The national capital is all set to host the G-20 Summit with Delhi Police deploying all its personnel on the ground and setting up a special command room to monitor developments across the city. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) too remained busy on Thursday to ensure that civic services continue to run smoothly.

In the New Delhi district, which is a “controlled zone”, travel restrictions will come into effect from the intervening night of Thursday and Friday until Sunday. Restaurants in the district will be closed and street vendors have also been removed from various parts of NDMC areas. There will be no restrictions in other districts, the police said.

To ensure security of foreign delegates, the NDMC has set up a command-and-control centre that will monitor activities related to unwanted movement, traffic, garbage disposal and street lights through 441 cameras across the district.

Control rooms

The PWD has deployed officials in the control rooms set up by the NDMC, from where both agencies will keep an eye on the city round the clock.

To keep civic services running smoothly, the NDMC has set up four Quick Response Teams with 11 departmental heads and 12 departmental in-charge officials. Twelve senior NDMC officials have been made nodal officers to coordinate with external agencies such as Delhi Police, Central Public Works Department and Traffic Police during the event.

Delhi Police briefed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena about the police control room where live visuals will be captured by more than 5,000 CCTVs installed across the city.

Two teams of 25 security personnel each will monitor round the clock the information being beamed into the control room. A special command room has been set up for 30 senior police officials to monitor even the smallest of developments.

Delhi Police has also deployed mobile police stations on buses in various parts of the city to help people lodge a complaint or file an FIR between September 7 and September 10.

Meanwhile, the L-G continued to make rounds on Thursday to take stock of security, cleanliness, and beautification in the city. He also inspected the control room of the NDMC’s Disaster Management Cell, manned by senior officers and around 30 personnel who will be working 24x7 to promptly address complaints like water leakage, damage to pavements, and replacement of damaged branches.

