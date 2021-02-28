On-duty Delhi police officer dies by suicide

NEW DELHI

28 February 2021 00:54 IST

He was posted near Zakhira flyover

A 55-year-old Delhi Police Assistant Sub Inspector-rank officer allegedly killed himself on Saturday morning while on duty. The police said that the officer was posted in the Police Control Room unit and was on duty near Zakhira flyover.

“An information was received regarding the incident at Moti Nagar police station. When officials reached the hospital, they were informed that the ASI was brought in an unconscious state and there was an entry-exit wound in his body,” a senior officer said.

The police said that the ASI was facing some issues at his residence and had also received a call from his house before he allegedly took the step.

He had joined Delhi Police in 1986 and was residing in Ghaziabad.

The police said that inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.