On-demand COVID-19 testing facility at IGIA

Flyers have to arrive six hours early

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Tuesday announced that it would offer on-demand COVID-19 testing facility for domestic and international passengers before their departure from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

To cost ₹2,400

DIAL, in a statement, said that the facility will be beneficial for those passengers who are taking an international or domestic flight but don’t have an RT-PCR test result. “Such passengers can come to the airport around six hours before departure and get the COVID-19 test done at the airport by paying ₹2,400 and get the result in four to six hours,” it added.

DIAL, in association with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt. Ltd, has set up a COVID-19 sample collection booth in front of Gate no. 8 at international departure of Terminal 3. It added that sample collection booths can collect approximately 120-130 samples per hour.

Earlier, in September, DIAL had launched an on-site COVID-19 testing facility for arriving international passenger. “As India is preparing to open the skies with the rising air bubbles, the facility will be a key element in facilitating a safe journey for all the passengers,” DIAL said.