On day 2 of mock test, students face issues again

Delhi University students complained about technical glitches during the mock test on the second day of the open book exam again on Tuesday.
Similar complaints were received on the first day as well. Kamarjeet Kaur, a final year student said that while uploading her answer sheets, she faced issues for up to 40 minutes, after which she was only able to upload one sheet, while the rest could not be uploaded due to an error.
Khusboo, a journalism student, took to the social media highlighting that though exams were scheduled for Tuesday, when she logged in to the portal there was no question paper. Garima Guilia, a SOL student said that initially the system was showing error when she tried to upload the PDFs of the answer sheet. Later she wasn’t able to upload any answers.
Others reported errors while logging in like asking to log in multiple times and getting errors highlighting internal server issues.
