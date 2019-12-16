On Day 12, DU teachers shift dharna to V-C office

Delhi University teachers on Sunday gathered at the Vice-Chancellor’s office on the 12th day of their dharna with “Value Teachers, Save DU” written on their umbrellas.

The teachers said that they used the umbrellas as a symbol of refuge and inclusivity. The DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) said: “Umbrellas enable individuals to come together and unite to protect themselves. The union and staff associations are umbrellas present for every teacher. On the other hand, the HRD Ministry and the DU administration are the umbrellas that have stopped working for the well being of teachers and education.”

“The unresponsive government does not stay connected with teachers or the education system. The HRD Ministry lives in an echo chamber wherein it cannot imagine the excruciating pain and humiliation suffered by the nation’s most educated sections who are being brazenly denied fair employment in the form of permanent jobs and professional opportunities through time-bound promotions,” DUTA said in a statement.

The teachers have been on protest demanding ad hoc teachers be made permanent.