On Day 1 of new MV Act, 3,900 challans issued

The Delhi Traffic Police issued 3,900 challans on Sunday — the first day of implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act.

In July, Parliament had passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which tightens road traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licence, and imposes stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety. According to data shared by the traffic police, as many as 3,900 challans were issued on Sunday.

“We have also asked the traffic policemen to update their handheld e-challan machines as per the new Act,” said a senior traffic police officer.

Instructions issued

The officer said that orders have been issued stating that no cash challans should be issued for traffic offences after midnight of August 31 till a fresh notification of compounding amount is issued by the Delhi government and directions are issued by the Traffic Police HQ.

The order further reads that all traffic challans in which documents are seized should be forwarded to a virtual court, while in the case of vehicle seizure with documents, it should be forwarded to the court of Metropolitan Magistrate till further orders.

The Delhi government will hold consultations with stakeholders, including the traffic police, before issuing compounding notification with regard to implementation of the new MV Act, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

“Since heavy penalties have been prescribed under the Act after a gap of many years, the compounding notification will be issued after consultation with the traffic police and other stakeholders,” Mr. Gahlot said in a statement.

Section 200 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 2019, authorises the Delhi government to issue a gazette notification for compounding of certain offences, indicating as to who will be the person who can compound the offences and as to what would be the amount for which the offences can be compounded.