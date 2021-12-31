Omicron spreading in community but symptoms are mild, says Jain

New Delhi

31 December 2021 01:51 IST

‘54% of cases are of new variant’; 4 COVID centres created for international fliers

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now spreading in the community in Delhi, but most patients have mild symptoms.

“Forty-six per cent of (COVID-19) infections are Omicron cases, as per genome sequencing. This includes people with and without travel history... It (Omicron variant) is slowly spreading in the community,” he said.

Later in the day, the Delhi government revised the percentage of Omicron cases to 54, according to the latest report.

Advertising

Advertising

“None of the hospitalised patients have required oxygen till now. However, the more serious problem is that the infection is spreading much faster than the Delta variant. Most of the patients are having very subtle symptoms of COVID-19 and they do not need to be hospitalised,” Mr. Jain said.

The Minister urged citizens to wear masks and follow social distancing norms.

The Delhi government has created four COVID Care Centres for international travellers who test positive at the airport and their contacts, according to an official order. Three of them are free and the fourth one is a hotel, which is a paid facility.

Currently, Delhi has level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan and the Minister said the decision on announcing level 2 alert will be taken by the DDMA.

Doctors’ advice

Senior doctors have cautioned that there is a need to remain watchful as a “community spread” of Omicron can strain hospitals.

Dr. Piyush Jain, Medicine Department, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said, “Data from some foreign countries show that the Omicron variant causes mild infection in most of the cases. But we do not have the data from India yet.” However, it can still put the elderly and those having comorbidities at serious risk.

Dr. Jugal Kishore, head of Community Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said people who are “immunocompromised, or have HIV or secondary infections need to take care of themselves and not step out... take regular medications and monitor their sleep cycle.”

Sumit Ray, head of the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Holy Family Hospital, said the sheer number of Omicron cases can overwhelm hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)