Older population most affected by winter: survey

Mortality among old people is comparatively higher during winters due to various health-related complications.

In northern India, which is currently under the spell of bone-chilling weather, winter can be fatal for the elderly, noted a survey released earlier this week.

Health concerns

“A majority of older people find it very hard to cope with the harsh conditions of the season and onset of winter generally becomes a matter of concern for them,” stated a survey recently carried out among 1,500 elderly living in the Capital.

Conducted by Agewell Foundation, the survey found that the health-related complications faced by the elderly during winter, includes joint pain, back pain, high blood pressure, heart attacks, chest infections and flu.

Stroke/paralysis was adjudged as most common health-related issue by almost 9% of the respondents.

Heating system

When asked about major concerns during winter, the bone-chilling weather was pointed out as a major worry by 29.9% of respondents.

A quarter of the respondents (381 out of 1,500) reportedly claimed that their worsening health condition during winter is their major concern.

Around 19% of the respondents said that a lack of proper heating system in their homes was also a cause for worry.