Old three-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; no injuries reported

New Delhi

22 November 2020 17:41 IST

An old three-storey building in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram collapsed on November 22 afternoon, fire officials said in New Delhi.

There were no reports of any injuries, and a search operation was on, they said.

Officials of the Delhi Fire Service said information about the incident was received at 2.19 p.m., following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

They added that the building collapsed when it was being demolished.