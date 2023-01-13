Old pension scheme applicable to CAPFs whose recruitment process started before January 1, 2004: Delhi HC

January 13, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Centre to give the benefits of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) whose recruitment process started before January 1, 2004, but who may have joined the force at a later date.

A bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also clarified that OPS benefits will be applicable “in rem”, meaning that it will also apply to those CAPFs personnel who did not approach the court.

The High Court’s direction came while deciding on a batch of 82 petitions filed by personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Editorial | Old is not gold: On the return to the old pension scheme

The petitioners in these petitions had primarily sought the grant of OPS benefits to personnel who were appointed after January 1, 2004, but had applied for their positions prior to that date.

Advocate Ankur Chibber, representing several of the petitioners, argued that the advertisement inviting applications from eligible candidates for various posts in the CAPFs were issued in June 2002. After the selection process, the selected candidates were offered appointments during the period of October 2004 till 2005.

Meanwhile, by a notification on December 22, 2003, the Centre implemented the New Contributory Pension Scheme (NPS) with effect from January 1, 2004.

The petitioners filed petitions seeking OPS benefits, which were denied to them in view of an Office Memorandum dated February 17, 2020, whereby OPS benefits were confined to only those candidates who were recruited against vacancies arising on or before December 31, 2003 and whose selection results were declared on or before January 1, 2004.

“There is no dispute to the position that at the time of publication of the advertisements, the OPS was in force,” the high court noted.

“Also, when the advertisement itself states that the selected candidates shall be governed by the Act and Rules in force... we do not find any reason for respondents (government) to issue the appointment letters to the personnel of armed forces mentioning that ‘the appointee shall be governed by the new pension scheme introduced by the Government of India’,” the High Court added.

The bench also observed, “Having great respect for the personnel of forces, the Courts as well as Government of India have always ensured that any policy decision should not be detrimental to their interest.”

It highlighted that the contents of the December 22, 2003 notification as well as the office memorandum (OM) of February 17, 2020 “clearly demonstrate that when policy decision to implement NPS was taken, the armed Forces of the country were kept out of its domain.”

“Accordingly, we are of the considered opinion that the Notification dated December 22, 2003 as well as OM dated February 17, 2020 are required to be implemented in their true essence,” the High Court said, directing the Centre to issue necessary instructions within eight weeks.