Old Delhi’s markets to become plastic-free

Markets of Old Delhi’s Shahjahanabad will be tapped to turn plastic-free, beginning this week.
Over 21 markets falling in the Sadar Paharganj zone under the North Corporation will have designated kiosks which will collect one kg of plastic in return for one jute or cloth bag before it lands up as waste in the streets or at landfills. Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar, which have a daily footfall of customers in the thousands, markets are among the markets which will become plastic-free by June this year.
“The objective is to ensure that we are able to gather plastic at the source when it is still in a state to be recycled into fuel. We have partnered with two agencies for the purpose,” said Shashanka Ala, DC City Sadar Paharganj Zone, North Corporation.
The corporation has already partnered with one such agency to collect plastic waste, segregate it and recycle it to produce low density oil and carbon and Liquified Petroleum as (LPG).
This oil, a senior official said, can be further refined to a better quality fuel like petrol and diesel. Currently, two tonnes of plastic waste are collected every day from the City SP zone to convert it to fuel with the process to cover all dhalaos soon.
