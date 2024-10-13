Old Delhi turns Dasara capital as VVIPs turn up to lead fight of good versus evil

Old Delhi turned into the Dasara capital of Delhi on Saturday with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi attending Ravana dahan [burning Ravana effigy] events near the Red Fort.

While the President and the PM witnessed the burning of the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad, and brother Kumbhakarna at Red Fort’s Parade Ground organised by Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, the LoP and the former Congress chief attended the Dasara celebration at a nearby Ramlila organised by Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee. The senior leaders also extended Vijayadashmi greetings on social media.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal also attended Ravana dahan events in Indraprastha Extension and Chirag Dilli. Chief Minister Atishi attended events in Indraprastha Extension, Malkaganj, and Timarpur.

The day saw heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces with senior officers taking no chance given the huge footfall at Ramlila programmes across the national capital.

At least three Dasara events were organised in the North district, the area DCP Raja Banthia said. “All necessary arrangements were made for crowd control. Eight to 10 companies of local police were deployed on the ground, along with 11 companies of paramilitary forces,” the DCP said.

Traffic restrictions were imposed in and around Red Fort to facilitate the VVIP movement.

Restrictions were also imposed on the Outer Ring Road from Panchsheel towards Greater Kailash-1 due to the heavy footfall at Durga Puja pandals along the stretch, said a senior officer.

Slow traffic movement was also reported around Chirag Dilli.

Speaking at a Ramlila event, Mr. Kejriwal said the Delhi government is being run on the principles of Ram Rajya and has benefitted every section of the society by providing free electricity, quality education, health care, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimage facilities for the elderly. Speaking at a separate Dasara event, the CM said for the past 10 years, “AAP has strived to walk in the footsteps of Lord Ram.”

