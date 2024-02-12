Old Delhi alleyway bears witness to resurgence in film cameras

February 12, 2024 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

While Chandni Chowk in old Delhi sees a huge footfall throughout the year, a particular alleyway here has been seeing a spike in visitors over the past two years.

Stuffed between the wedding card market and famous eateries, the ‘Camera Wali Gali’ is a dream come true for seasoned photography enthusiasts who walk past shops selling the latest DSLRs and 360-degree video selfie booths to reach photo studios that sell and restore old cameras.

Sanju, from Pritam Studios, gets customers from all over north India who come searching for vintage products that are not available elsewhere.

“Many shops stopped stocking film-based cameras many years ago. But now the market for them has grown again,” said Mr. Sanju, who sells cameras ranging between ₹3,000-₹15,000.

Old is gold

Just a few steps away, Sachin, who is repairing an old Minolta camera, said, “Our customers get really excited when we get a new stock of cameras. Some of our customers come looking for specific models, and others buy whatever we recommend.”

“The prices of our cameras go up to as much as ₹50,000. We source them from different parts of the country and spend a lot of time in fixing or replacing the dysfunctional parts,” he said.

Many people in the field talk about a surge in interest in the cameras made by brands such as Pentax, Yashica, and Minolta, which are not in production anymore but are seeing a comeback.

Ishan De, a hobbyist photographer who has been collecting old cameras for the last eight to nine years, said a film camera is the modern-day equivalent of an Instax or a Polaroid, which became popular between 2014 and 2018.

“Collecting film cameras is an expensive hobby with recurring expenses. Buying the camera itself is only the initial investment. Getting the repair work done, purchasing film rolls, and getting the pictures developed are all cost-intensive,” he said.

One of Delhi’s oldest photo studios — Ashok Studio Color Lab — founded in 1954, is among those shops in the city where people can still get their film rolls developed. Deepak, who owns the place, said that a few years ago, they sold the rolls for ₹70 and developed the photos for free.

However, given the increased demand, the price of the rolls has gone up to ₹1,400-₹1,600 and they charge ₹500 to develop each roll that has 36 negatives. Awareness campaigns around old cameras are also yielding results.

Aditya Arya, photographer, archivist, and founder of Museo Museum, India’s first centre for photographic arts, said, “We have been making an effort to push students to learn the art of cameras. Over the last year, we sold over 1,000 film rolls and 200 cameras.”

College student Pallavi Mishra, 21, was clearing out a storage space in her house when she found her grandfather’s old Yashica camera. She had never used one before but, intrigued by the device, she started tinkering with it and went on to click photos with it and get the negatives developed. Ms. Mishra said she plans to buy a more advanced film-based camera in the future.

Happened by chance

Namit Halakhandi, 25, a lawyer by profession, also stumbled into the world of old cameras when he found one at home. He recently used the old camera to shoot his brother’s wedding. “In a digital age, film offers a tangible connection to the present, preserving moments in their raw authenticity,” Mr. Halakhandi said.