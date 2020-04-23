Delhi

Officials trace contacts of mandi trader who died of COVID-19

The trader worked in Azadpur Mandi, Asia’s largest fruit and vegetable market.

Their samples will be taken and sent for testing, says DM

People who had come in contact with the Azadpur Mandi trader who died of COVID-19 on Tuesday were traced by Wednesday evening, the District Magistrate has said. Their samples will now be collected and sent for testing, he added.

The drive to trace the high risk contacts of the 57-year-old trader had been initiated on Tuesday evening, the official said. The trader, who worked at Azadpur Mandi, Asia’s largest fruit and vegetable market, tested positive for the virus on Monday and passed away from the infection on Tuesday.

The Delhi government had earlier announced that the vegetable market would remain open 24 hours in order to ensure smooth supply of provisions and allow for easy adherence to physical distancing guidelines.

