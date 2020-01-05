Officials summoned over 3 malfunctioning STPs

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has summoned senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, Ghaziabad Development Authority and Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam after a report furnished by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board indicated that three sewage treatment plants in Indirapuram were malfunctioning and leading to pollution in Hindon and Yamuna rivers.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed: “The very purpose of the STPs is defeated. Encroachments have not been removed and dumping of solid waste is taking place.” While noting that the “overflowing sewage” was discharged directly into the Hindon, which leads to pollution in the Yamuna, the Bench said that “apathy of authorities” was reflected by the lack of remedial action. “Coercive measures must be taken by authorities, and remedial action is needed for preventing untreated sewage from being discharged directly into the river system,” the Bench said.

The green panel also directed the U.P. Chief Secretary to monitor the situation and ensure that appropriate action plans are prepared within a month.

The directions came on a plea moved by Hindon Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and others, which alleged that three STPs in Indirapuram were malfunctioning. “The sewage is overflowing due to obstruction and dumping of garbage by scrap dealers on the side lines of the open drains and due to encroachment by high-rise complexes and shops,” the Bench observed while noting the allegations made in the plea.