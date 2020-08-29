Officials sought Centre’s ‘guidance’ to hike tests despite CM’s decision

New Delhi

Despite Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to double COVID-19 testing in Delhi, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department of the Delhi government wrote in a note to seek “guidance” from an expert committee and Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on “whether scaling up of testing is to be done”, according to official documents.

“Further guidance may be kindly sought from the expert committee/MHA on the following aspects — in light of the current COVID-19 situation and trajectory of cases in Delhi whether scaling up of testing is to be done and if so, to what extent,” a note written by the Principal Secretary (H&FW) Vikram Dev Dutt on Wednesday read.

The decision to increase testing had become controversial with the Delhi government on Thursday alleging that the MHA was putting pressure on Delhi government officials to not increase the number of tests in the city, a claim which was rubbished by the MHA, which termed it “false and baseless”.

“Submitted for kind information and further orders. The above has been communicated separately to MHA and Dr. V.K. Paul, member of NITI Aayog,” the note further read.

In Delhi, the services department, which appoints Delhi government officials, is not under the State government but is under the ambit of Lt. Governor, who is appointed by the Central government. In the past also, the Delhi government has locked horns with the Central government over officials and the Centre’s involvement in decisions of the State government.

Uptick in cases

As Delhi has been witnessing an uptick in the COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister on Wednesday had announced that the number of daily tests to detect the virus will be doubled from 20,000 to 40,000 in a week.

On Friday, addressing reporters, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain commented on the issue: “CM did a meeting three days ago and said that testing should be doubled. But from the [Union] Home Ministry, pressure was put on officers to not do the [increased] testing. Permission was sought from here to the Home Ministry whether to [increase] tests or not. If increase, then how much.”

On Thursday, in a letter written in Hindi to Secretary of MHA, Mr. Jain had said, “Some [Delhi government] officials have said Home Ministry [Centrel] is putting pressure on Delhi government officials to not increase testing.”

Responding to the allegation, the MHA had said: “The allegation raised in the letter of the Delhi Health Minister dated August 27, 2020, which is addressed to Union Home Secretary, to the effect that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi government officers not to increase testing in Delhi is false and baseless.”

Mr. Dutt did not respond to multiple calls and messages.