Officials pulled up for poor upkeep of Delhi shelter home

April 30, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - New Delhi

Women and Child Development Minister Atishi on Saturday pulled up officials for the poor upkeep of a government-run children’s home at south-east Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.

The Minister also sought a comprehensive report on each of the 25 homes run by the Delhi government within May 15.

“Children coming to these homes have horrid pasts and deserve special care and attention. It is a priority of the Delhi government to give them an opportunity to lead a dignified life and continue their education. No laxity will be tolerated in this matter,” she said.