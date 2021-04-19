Officials of Delhi shelter board, Bank of Baroda booked for fraud

Board cheated of ₹208 crore in fake fixed deposit receipts, says CBI

The CBI has registered a case against unknown officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), an autonomous body under the Delhi government’s control, and the Bank of Baroda for allegedly cheating the DUSIB of about ₹208 crore.

The case has been instituted based on the findings of a joint surprise check by the agency and the BUSIB’s Vigilance Department at its office in Delhi’s I.P. Estate on April 13.

The CBI found that from September 1 last year till March, the DUSIB funds were invested in the form of 112 fixed deposits with the Bank of Baroda’s Paharganj branch. The funds were transferred to two accounts with the Bank of Baroda, from five accounts of the DUSIB head office with the Central Bank of India. In lieu of the investment, only printouts of the purported fixed deposit certificates were issued.

On further examination, the CBI determined that most of the fixed deposit receipts were not genuine. Only the deposits for about ₹6.01 crore were made in the name of the DUSIB and the printouts related to 109 fixed deposits for ₹207.99 crore were fake.

According to the FIR, the account with the Bank of Baroda for the BUSIB had apparently not been opened with the permission of the authorities concerned. The documents submitted along with the form for creating the account in October 2020 also did not seem to be genuine.

The DUSIB officials told the CBI that it did not have any account with the Bank of Baroda and that the Board’s 17 divisional offices had separate accounts maintained with various branches of the Central Bank of India.