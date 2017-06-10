Officials face volley of questions on GST

From complex questions about filing returns to simple complaints of increasing rates, Delhi traders directed their queries and concerns about the July 1 roll-out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Department of Trade and Taxes officials on Friday.

During the hour-long Facebook live session organised by the Delhi government, Mr. Sisodia, Value Added Tax (VAT) Commissioner H. Rajesh Prasad and Additional Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari took questions posted by Delhiites, mostly traders.

Confusion persists

Like the rest of the country, the city will be transitioning to the new tax regime on July 1. Though there is less than a month to go, there is a lot of confusion among traders as to how the new system will work.

Among the questions from traders, Mr. Sisodia said concerns about stock bought before July 1 had topped the list. Answering a question, Mr. Prasad said that traders would get full credit for the tax paid on stock, provided they had proof of the same.

Helpline for traders

Mr. Sisodia said small traders were concerned about their ability to follow the new system, which would require returns to be filed online. Mr. Prasad clarified that the department would set up a “suvidha kendra”, where officials would help people file returns”. In addition, the department would operate a helpline— 155055 — to assist traders in registering for the new portal.

Among the concerns of traders were whether they would have to sign up for GST in different States if they operated there, the answer was yes.