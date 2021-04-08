Officials demarcate loading zones in redeveloped stretch

It was a major demand of stakeholders in Chandni Chowk

Three to four loading and unloading zones will become operational on a pilot basis at Chandni Chowk ahead of the April 17 inauguration of the area’s redevelopment project, government officials said on Wednesday.

Nine such zones have been demarcated along the 1.3-km pedestrianised stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid, said officials.

The zones are among the most significant components of the project given the mixed residential and commercial nature of the area as well as the presence of wholesale heritage markets in and around its vicinity. Local shopkeepers too had been demanding clear delineation of such points.

The stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid is being turned into a vehicle-free zone – no vehicles will be allowed between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. – though non-motorised vehicles will be allowed. There will be tree-lined footpaths on either side of the road as well as a wide central verge.

Barriers are being installed to prevent motor vehicles from entering the pedestrianised area in addition to the installation of CCTV cameras to regulate such vehicles.

Manual rickshaws

Only manual rickshaws will be allowed on the redeveloped stretch which will be marked, regularised, and colour-coded. Their operators will be given badges so that unauthorised rickshaws cannot enter the area.

Shopkeepers will be allowed to move goods only on these rickshaws which, however, will not be allowed to overtake each other.

Meanwhile, government officials said the Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to ensure that the redeveloped stretch, due to its proximity to the Red Fort, a World Heritage site, is maintained along similar lines post inauguration.

The PWD will not only maintain the stretch on its own but also appoint a company for security, horticultural and sanitation services. The company engaged by the PWD for the purpose will be responsible for the upkeep of toilets, mechanical sweeping of the stretch cleaning of dustbins, the security of installations and care of tree avenues.

Phase II of the project, revolving mainly around facade restoration of buildings on either sided the road, will get underway soon.