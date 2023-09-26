ADVERTISEMENT

Officials being 'threatened' by vigilance department counterparts should record conversations: Delhi Minister Atishi

September 26, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Claiming that vigilance department officials are intimidating counterparts in other departments to issue illegal orders, she noted that these recordings are admissible as evidence in both disciplinary and legal proceedings

PTI

New Delhi Aug 16 (ANI): Delhi Education Minister Atishi addresses the press conference on the first day of two-day special session of the Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh) | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi has claimed that vigilance officials are "threatening" their counterparts in other departments to make them issue "illegal orders" and directed officials to record their conversation if anyone tries to intimidate them.

Ms. Atishi, who holds charge of vigilance and services departments, said this in an order issued on Monday.

The Minister said she has learnt that officials from the vigilance department are "threatening", "intimidating and "harassing" officers from different departments to make them issue "illegal orders".

In view of this, she directed officials to record phone calls in case they receive a threat on the phone.

"In case the officers are called into the vigilance department and the threats are made in person, then the official who is being threatened or intimidated should record the conversation on their phone recorder," read the order.

Ms. Atishi noted that these recordings are admissible as evidence in both disciplinary and legal proceedings.

