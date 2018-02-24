Officials accuse MLA of misbehaviour

Delhi government officials took to social media on Friday to share an instance of what they termed was “misbehaviour” by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA towards a municipality engineer.

New Twitter handle

Associations representing officials of the IAS, Delhi and Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) and Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) working in the Delhi government have been protesting against the alleged assault of the city’s top bureaucrat by AAP MLAs on Monday night.

A new Twitter handle started this week by the Delhi Government Employees Association (@DelhiEmployees) on Friday shared two audio recordings allegedly of Sangam Vihar MLA Dinesh Mohaniya asking a junior engineer about a visit to a house in south Delhi, leading to a heated exchange.

The engineer was asked if he had permission to enter the house, to which he said he did.

‘Not my voice’

Responding to the association’s tweet, Mr. Mohaniya tweeted: “First of all this is not my voice, Secondly Are they supporting illegal entrance of JE in a residence without any notice, Employee or God ? [sic]”

When contacted, Mr. Mohaniya said: “It is not my recording, but I want to ask the association, are they supporting the JE who entered the house without permission? He went up to the first floor of the house.”

Narrating the incident to The Hindu, the junior engineer of Tughlakabad extension in ward number 82 of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Pawan Kumar, said he was in a hospital with his father on Friday when someone identifying himself as “Dinesh Mohaniya, Sangam Vihar MLA” called him and threatened him. “He started verbally abusing me and told me that he will teach me to do my job. I tried to explain to him that it was under my profile to inspect such properties and did not need any special permission to do so, but he kept arguing,” Mr. Kumar said. Both Mr. Kumar and Mr. Mohaniya said the visit happened on Wednesday.