Offices plan watch parties on LS results day

Several co-working spaces and offices in the city are planning to organise “watch parties” on May 23, the day when results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections would be out.

Anant Pandey who works in the HR department of a finance firm in Saket says: “It is an exciting day but important as well. As the stock market will react to the results, we are putting a projector screen in the office cafe so that people can work as well as watch the results.”

Prashant Garg, country manager, The Garage Society, a co-working space, said that they will be making a day out of it with screenings taking place in all four of their co-working spaces in Gurugram.

Election predictions

“One of the things we are planning to do is to display the poll results on all the screens, including the drop-down projector in the common area. Besides this, on the day before the results are announced, we will conduct another activity where all those who work at our space will make predictions of their own,” said Mr. Garg.

“Small individual boxes have been placed next to the coffee machines. These boxes are labelled with the names of major parties and people can drop their sugar sachets inside these boxes to make their predictions. In this way, everyone will get a chance to make their predictions and engage with others while participating.” Mr. Garg said.

Clubs in the city like New Friends Club and Panchshila Club said that they already have a provision for screening at the venue. However, no special gathering is expected as alcohol will not be available during the day (before 7 p.m.) due to it being a dry-day, they added

A representative of Panchshila Club said “since liquor is not available on the day, people would rather sit in the comfort of their home and enjoy. Though the club will remain open with food being catered, we cannot make an event out of it.”

The ECI said that they expect the number of hits on their website to swell on the day and warn that it might affect the optimum performance of the website. It has encouraged those wanting to access results to download the ECI app that is available in IOS as well as on the android store.