Offices of DUSU office-bearers vandalised; NSUI, ABVP blame each other for the violence

Offices of the president and vice-president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) were vandalised in the early hours on Sunday, with the Congress-affiliated NSUI and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked ABVP blaming each other for the violence.

The post of the university students’ union president is held by ABVP’s Tushar Dedha, while Abhi Dahiya of the NSUI is its vice-president.

‘Fake degrees’

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 3 a.m. and an ongoing tussle between the DUSU president and the vice-president seems to be the reason behind the incident.

Mr. Dahiya alleged that his office was targeted by ABVP members as he had “exposed” that some of their office-bearers held “fake degrees”.

In a statement, the NSUI called the incident a bid by the ABVP to “divert attention” from the fake degree issue and sought a thorough investigation into it.

“The ABVP is known for spreading violence and threatening teachers and students on campuses across India. At DU, the ABVP has thrashed and threatened professors on multiple occasions,” the NSUI added.

In response, the ABVP said the DUSU president had filed a complaint regarding the incident to the police.

In a statement, it alleged that around 40 NSUI members, including Mr. Dahiya, attacked the office of the DUSU president.

Embezzlement charge

The ABVP said Mr. Dahiya had been pressuring Mr. Dedha to let him “embezzle ₹18 lakh of DUSU funds”, and when the DUDU chief opposed it, the NSUI leader “decided to defame and attack him”.

“The police should immediately arrest Dahiya and others involved in this case. The university administration should immediately remove Dahiya from the post of the DUSU vice-president,” it said.

