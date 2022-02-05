Delhi's offices, gyms, spas and swimming pools to open

In a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, the DDMA also allowed gyms, spas, swimming pools, yoga institutes and businesses to open subject to strict observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

New Delhi

05 February 2022 01:31 IST

DDMA eases restrictions; night curfew relaxed by one hour

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to allow government and private offices to open with 100% strength.

In a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, the DDMA also allowed gyms, spas, swimming pools, yoga institutes and businesses to open subject to strict observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour. Restaurants were also permitted to function up to 11 p.m. even as the imposition of the night curfew was pushed from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Furthermore, the DDMA said it will exempt lone drivers aboard four-wheelers from wearing masks amid declining COVID-19 cases in the Capital.

“After detailed discussions with experts and in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, it was decided to ease restrictions while ensuring adherence of COVID-appropriate behaviour” the L-G tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Health Department submitted that COVID-19 had claimed over 31 lives on an average per day between January 14 and February 4 with as many as 691 deaths during the 22-day period. The genome sequencing of 3,597 samples collected during the month, according to the department, led to the detection of the Omicron variant in over 78% (2,833) and the Delta variant and its sub-lineages in around 14% cases (519).

Omicron, the culprit

An analysis of 98 COVID deaths revealed that 90 of those who died were infected with Omicron while only one was found infected with the Delta variant.

According to the department, the infection was discovered incidentally in 531 of the 691 COVID deaths between January 14 and February 4; only 151 of the total patients who died were admitted to hospital for COVID treatment.