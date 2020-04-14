Officers posted at Delhi PHQ asked not to cross State borders

After five policemen tested positive for COVID-19, the police on Tuesday instructed staff posted at Delhi Police Headquarters (PHQ) not to cross Delhi borders. More than 200 policemen here, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officer, were sent to home quarantine on Monday.

A senior officer said the order was issued to keep the PHQ safe from COVID-19.

“We have instructed the staff posted at the PHQ to not cross Delhi borders till next orders. The personnel found violating the orders will face strict action. A number of staffers live in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and travel daily,” said the officer.

The staff deployed at hospitals, quarantine centres and at containment zones are not allowed to go to their homes and have been asked to take rest at the barracks after duty.

The officer added that they have also instructed the staff deployed in PHQ security to not allow any person inside the building if he or she is not wearing a face mask and ensure all visitors pass through thermal screening.

After an ASI tested positive for COVID-19, a police colony in Kalkaji was sealed and his family and neighbours were quarantined.

The officer said food and other essential goods are being supplied to the colony through government-designated vendors. The police personnel, who live in the colony, have been asked not to go home and spend the nights in barracks at police stations after duty until the sealing ends.

Another officer said efforts are being taken to keep the ground staff motivated.

Ground staff at higher risk

“We have installed disinfectant sprays at the police stations and on every alternate day, the entire premises get sanitised. We are taking all precautionary measures to keep the staff safe from any infection. Ground staff are at a higher risk of getting infected as they frequently interact with people,” he said.