Officers’ meeting with J&K students called off

A lunch meeting between liaison officers and a section of Kashmiri students scheduled at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) was cancelled, a university official said on Tuesday. The university did not cite any reason for the cancellation.

The lunch meeting was to be hosted by Deputy Director of Information, Jammu and Kashmir, inside the university campus.

The meeting was to discuss J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik’s sanction of ₹1 lakh each to liaison officers to organise Id-ul-Zuha festivities for Kashmiri students who are studying in cities across India and were unable to go home on the occasion, said university sources.

The meeting was allegedly called off as a section of Kashmiri students refused to take part in any ‘State-sponsored’ gatherings.

On Monday, a few of the students had said they deemed participating in a lunch event as an “act of betrayal and a flagrant disregard towards our people’s legitimate rights”.