Officers give UPSC exam tips to school students

The Directorate of Education organised an interactive session for students from Delhi government schools with IAS officer Udit Prakash, Director-Education, Delhi, and IPS officer Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (South West) on Monday so that they could take an informed decision about considering a career in the civil services.
Over 75 students from Classes 9-12 attended the session in person while more than 10,000 students joined online to listen to what it takes to prepare for the UPSC examination.
The Delhi government said that under this programme, UPSC aspirants in Delhi schools get a chance to interact with young IAS/IPS officers every month and officers share their experiences, strategies and insights about UPSC exam preparations to help students develop a better understanding of the tough test.
Mr. Singh shared his journey from entering the armed forces and having to leave it thrice due to medical conditions, to finally becoming an IPS officer. He told students to keep working harder if they meet with failure and not to give up. “If one door closes, one has to knock on another,” he said.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia told students to be passionate about their dreams and seize every opportunity.
