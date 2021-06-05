Officer’s death: ‘He was being harassed by SHO’

A day after a 31-year-old sub-inspector was allegedly found dead inside the police station, his family has alleged that the Station House Officer was harassing him.

The officer, posted in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar police station, was found dead on the terrace on Friday while on duty. He was from Agra.

In a written complaint submitted to District Deputy Commissioner of Police, the victimr’s brother alleged that the officer was troubled by the Station House Officer and had also submitted a transfer application. However, he was not relieved from duty there despite being transferred a year ago to Sarita Vihar police station.

The family claimed that the victim had shared these problems with them. The family also alleged that the officer’s body was moved from the terrace without informing the family and that his mobile phone along with wallet has not been shown to the family. They suspect that there would be evidence against the SHO on the officer’s phone.

Family said that the officer had no family issues problems and was living a happy married life, therefore, he could not have taken his life but was forced to.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, “We have received the complaint and are inquiring into it”.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)