Officers awarded medals by President

The President’s Home Guard and Civil Defence medal for Distinguished Service was awarded to Baljit Singh Solanki, Additional Chief Warden Honorary (North West District), for 2021 on the occasion of Republic Day.

Home Guard and Civil Defence medal for meritorious service was awarded to Junior Instructor Jitender Kumar Mehto, Field Messenger Hirdesh Kumar and Senior Chief Warden Honorary (East District) Iqbal Singh Jagdeva.

The President of India awarded medals to the officers for their commendable service rendered in Delhi Civil Defence Corps for the Directorate of Civil Defence Organisation.

