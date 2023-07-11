Office-goers, delivery executives brave rain

July 11, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

Amid rain and the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of more showers during the day across Delhi-NCR, several office-goers on Monday opted to work from home to avoid getting stranded. Those who were not so lucky were forced to brave the waterlogged roads and crawling traffic to reach their workplaces.

Varun Vats, 23, a resident of Chirag Delhi who works for an EdTech start-up in Noida Sector-126, said it took him more than double the usual time to reach his office.

“It usually takes 25 minutes, but today it took an hour to reach office due to traffic congestion at Chirag Delhi flyover, Okhla, and Kalindi Kunj,” he said. Mr. Vats took a bike taxi to save time but says waterlogged roads and gaping potholes slowed down the ride considerably.

Tanishaa Jain, 23, a marketing professional, was forced to go to office even though her company provided the option to work from home. “I and my team had to wrap up some urgent work which couldn’t have been done from home. Even though it rained less today compared to the past two days, the availability of autos and cabs was a huge problem,” Ms. Jain, who works for a firm in Gurugram, told The Hindu.

Some also said it felt unsafe to step out in waterlogged streets. Shivangana Chaturvedi, 24, who works for a policy think tank in Saket, said that she suffered injuries earlier after she slipped on an uneven, waterlogged road in Malviya Nagar. “I travel from CR Park to Saket, usually by bike taxis. But for a few days, I am taking metro due to rains. Today, my company asked us to work from home,” she said.

Like Ms. Chaturvedi, Ernst & Young employee Adrija Das chose to work from home. “The Golf Course underpass and Sohna Road were both flooded. I just couldn’t find a cab or an auto despite trying so hard. I ended up asking my boss to allow ‘work from home’,” said the Gurugram resident.

Delivery continues

However, delivery executives remain unfazed and battled through the rain. “Our work is like that only. We can’t work from home and missing the day’s work is not an option,” said Rakesh Kumar, 28, a Govindpuri resident who works for a food delivery company.

For many like Mr. Kumar, the added incentive is something that helps sail through the hard times. “Today was still better as it rained less. Most of us worked even on Sunday when it poured the whole day. We get more incentive if we work till late night or during rains,” he said.

Avdesh Yadav, 33, a resident of Begampur who delivers food, said his company provided the employees with raincoats. “Riding a bike in knee-deep water is still dangerous, but we have work. There is no option,” he said.

