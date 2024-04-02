Offered ₹25 cr. to join BJP, alleges AAP MLA 

April 02, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Rituraj Jha on Monday alleged that he has been offered ₹25 crore to join the BJP.

The Kirari MLA made the allegations while speaking in the Delhi Assembly.

“I was approached with an offer to join the BJP last night at a wedding function,” Mr. Jha said.

“Three to four people took me to a corner and said if you don’t agree, then you won’t get anything. President’s Rule will be imposed [in Delhi]. They said you bring 10 MLAs and we will give ₹25 crore to each one of you. They also promised to make me a Minister in the BJP government,” he said.

Countering this, BJP’s Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta asked if the AAP leader has filed any police complaint over it. “AAP MLAs have alleged a dozen times earlier too that money was offered to them. How long will they tell lies?” Mr. Gupta said.

