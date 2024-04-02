GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Offered ₹25 cr. to join BJP, alleges AAP MLA 

April 02, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Rituraj Jha on Monday alleged that he has been offered ₹25 crore to join the BJP.

The Kirari MLA made the allegations while speaking in the Delhi Assembly. 

“I was approached with an offer to join the BJP last night at a wedding function,” Mr. Jha said.

“Three to four people took me to a corner and said if you don’t agree, then you won’t get anything. President’s Rule will be imposed [in Delhi]. They said you bring 10 MLAs and we will give ₹25 crore to each one of you. They also promised to make me a Minister in the BJP government,” he said.

Countering this, BJP’s Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta asked if the AAP leader has filed any police complaint over it. “AAP MLAs have alleged a dozen times earlier too that money was offered to them. How long will they tell lies?” Mr. Gupta said.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.