Offer prayers at home, appeal clerics

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani appealed to Muslims on Thursday to offer Friday prayers in their homes. “In the present scenario, we should ensure that the azaan continues in mosques. The muezzin and the imam could offer the prayers inside closed doors. In mosques, where there are 2-3 more staff members, they could stand at a distance of one metre while offering prayers. The rest could offer prayers at home,” he said in a statement.

Echoing his views, Maulana Abul Qasim Nomani, Mohatamim (vice-chancellor) of Darul Uloom, Deoband, also advised students to stay indoors and offer prayers.

Local sources said most of the mosques in the town are locked. “It took people a couple of days to come to terms to the magnitude of the virus outbreak. Now, the focus is that the azaan should continue,” said a source.

In Aligarh, Shehar Mufti Mohd. Khalid Hameed also appealed to the faithful to offer namaz at home. The Aligarh Muslim Teachers’ Association also requested people to stay indoors and strictly follow the government-imposed restrictions.