Odisha man arrested for extorting money from women

He duped women on the pretext of marriage and business deals

The South Delhi Cyber Police arrested a 35-year-old man from central Delhi’s Paharganj for extorting money from over 100 working women across the country on the pretext of marriage and business deals, officers said on Friday.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a lady doctor from AIIMS New Delhi filed a complaint in the last week of March, saying she met a person through an online matrimonial website. The man promised to marry her and extorted ₹15 lakh from her over a period of time.

During the investigation, the police traced the social media portals and bank details of the fraudster and identified him as Farhan Taseer Khan, 35. Khan was arrested on Thursday.

It was revealed that the accused came in contact with women from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Punjab and other states through the matrimonial websites and continued interacting with them through social media. A resident of Odisha, Khan created profiles on the websites with false details regarding his qualification, income, assets, family and marital status, only to target women to demand money for his personal needs.

According to the details on his matrimonial account, Khan claimed to be an engineering and MBA graduate, with his own business and houses in different cities, and an annual income of ₹30-40 lakh, the police said. He claimed that his parents died in a road accident.

On sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that he had studied up to Class 12 and was married with a three-year-old daughter, the police said. He claimed to be who claimed to be unmarried on matrimonial websites.

Khan led a lavish lifestyle with the money he got after cheating women with false information, the police said, adding that they recovered a mobile phone, four SIM cards, a car, nine ATM cards and a wristwatch from his possession.